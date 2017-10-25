VIDEO: Claymont (Ohio) WR Jimi Basiletti's game-winning grab beggars belief

In case you missed it, the top play in this week’s nationwide Hudl Top 5 came from Ohio, where Claymont wide receiver Jimi Basiletti somehow hauled in a game-winning touchdown pass as time expired in a 41-36 victory against Ridgewood.

We say, “somehow” because we’re truly still trying to figure out how Basiletti made the catch.

Basiletti was the target of the pass from quarterback Tyler Farrow, but he was occupying a very crowded spot on the field. Farrow’s pass made it to the end zone, but it was more in line with another Claymont receiver and two defenders than with Basiletti.

Yet that didn’t put Basiletti off from making a wholehearted play on the ball. Rather, the senior attacked the ball, made it his and ripped it away from the Ridgewood defender.

The touchdown was eerily reminiscent of one Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson would steal away from Giants defensive back Landon Collins two days later.

Just like Richardson, Basiletti came out on top, and provided one of the plays of the season in the process.