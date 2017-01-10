VIDEO: Clemson title-game star Hunter Renfrow was a slick high school QB

Clemson University football loyalists have known about redshirt sophomore Hunter Renfrow for some time. Monday night, though, he became a household name in football circles.

His touchdown catch from DeShaun Watson with 0:01 on the clock sealed a 35-31 win over Alabama and a Clemson national championship in one of the most thrilling games in college football history. It was the emphatic exclamation point on a night in which Renfrow caught 10 balls for 92 yards and two TDs. He also caught two TDs in last year’s national title game.

As you may know by now, Renfrow was far from highly recruited coming out of Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The dual-threat quarterback, defensive back, and kick returner definitely flashed his athleticism as a high school player, as seen in these Hudl highlights.

Still, it wasn’t enough to field major offers. While Watson’s five-star status is well-documented, Renfrow slipped under the radar.

Hi my name is former walk-on Hunter Renfrow and I just won Clemson the National Championship pic.twitter.com/su6fSByHan — NFL Draft Insider (@NFLDraftInsider) January 10, 2017

Just a two-star recruit according to Rivals, Renfrow walked on at Clemson after receiving several scholarship offers from lower-tier football programs.

“I had some scholarship offers to App State, [Presbyterian], Wofford and Furman,” Renfrow told ESPN.com the day he signed with Clemson. “But I’ve just always grown up a Clemson fan, and it just felt right. And I’ve been praying about it and talking with my parents and family and it just felt like the right place to be.”

Now, he is a national champion on the cover of Sports Illustrated. How great is that?

SI COVER: Clemson climbs the mountain (all it took was a college football classic) https://t.co/xIn4NPYOSh pic.twitter.com/JlQnb9GuLK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 10, 2017

Oh yeah, and Socastee got a new name on Tuesday. The sign reads “Welcome to Hunter Renfrow High School.”

Socastee High School has a new name as of today – "Hunter Renfrow High School" pic.twitter.com/sSn3pVM4nm — Joe L. Hughes II (@thejournalist44) January 10, 2017

It was a brave move eschewing scholarship offers to stay in-state and play for a national power. Looks like the decision has paid off.