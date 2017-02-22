VIDEO: Clemson WR signee Tee Higgins throws down between-the-legs jam in basketball game

Tee Higgins may have already signed his football future off to Clemson, but maybe the Tigers could benefit from Higgins on the basketball court as well.

Higgins was competing for his Oak Ridge squad against Clinton in a Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association District 3AAA semifinal when Higgins found himself released free on a fast break. Rather than just lay-in another two points, Higgins elevated for a slam, adding flair with a seamless between-the-legs move in a jaw-dropping feat of athleticism.

The dunk was part of a 111-77 rout of Clinton, albeit easily the most emphatic move of the win.

Actually expecting Higgins to continue competing in basketball beyond his high school career is probably a bridge too far, but he’s certainly making the most in his final days of high school hoops.