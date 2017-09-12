VIDEO: Craig Bober (St. Clairsville, Ohio), Isaac Elmore (Hartland, Mich.) offer their best Odell Beckham Jr. impressions

It’s become a thing to reproduce for high school and college football players’ best one-handed grabs to serve as a pseudo homage to Odell Beckham Jr. At the end of the day that’s unfair to the young athletes themselves, because their own achievements are equally impressive, sometimes perhaps even more so.

Take the efforts of Craig Bober and Isaac Elmore, for instance. Despite playing at different levels — Bober is a varsity star for St. Clairsville (Ohio) while Elmore is a junior varsity player for Hartland (Mich.) — but both were exceptionally impressive on the field.

Here’s Bober’s remarkable one-handed snag, using his own extreme personal talent of elevation and a well-timed route to make a catch that he had absolutely no business making.

It is some catch, and worth watching more than once.

The grab wasn’t the only play Bober made in St. Clairsville’s 49-38 victory against Meadowbrook, but it was the most memorable, for him, for the team, even for the full season.

If Bober’s catch was impressive, Elmore’s was nothing short of jaw-dropping, in part because of the level at which it was made.

Elmore was forced to extend to full stretch to pull in a pass in a junior varsity game against Canton. He leaped full extension heading down the field, pulled in the grab and then held on while bracing for impact.

No, neither of the two receptions was quite OBJ quality, but neither athlete was, either. For each, the catch was a pretty accurate reflection of the best they could possibly deliver, at a crucial time.

The best part? These certainly won’t be the last, great one-handed grabs made across the high school football spectrum this season.