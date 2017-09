In what might be the first play of the year candidate, the freshman football team from Xenia (Ohio) returned a kickoff for a touchdown after an amazing five laterals.

Xenia recovered the kick against Troy at its 30-yard line and then you have to see the video to believe it before Markus Allen emerges with the ball and goes 45 yards for the score.

That left Xenia trailing 44-42 and having to go for the two. Alas, the conversion failed and Xena lost, but what a play.

(h/t MaxPreps)