VIDEO: Dakereon Joyner, four-star South Carolina QB commit, squats 500 pounds

Dakereon Joyner is one of the top dual-threat quarterback prospects in the nation. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Fort Dorchester (S.C.) star is the No. 10 dual-threat passer in the Class of 2018, and chose the in-state Gamecocks ahead of Alabama and most of the top programs in the SEC and ACC.

He’s also freakishly strong, as he showcased in a recent video from one of the reigning Gatorade South Carolina Player of the Year’s training sessions.

South Carolina QB commit Dakereon Joyner with a new squat max of 500 pounds (📹: @Cant_StopCinco) pic.twitter.com/87hIKJ4rRc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 19, 2017

That’s Joyner squatting 500 pounds. Five-hundred. A 500-pound squat would be solid for a defensive lineman, let alone a speedy quarterback.

Of course, Joyner’s strength off the field could be a prelude to a future position shift. With his size and athleticism, the Gamecocks will surely want to get him on the field somewhere besides under center if he isn’t the best man for that job.

A 500-pound squat will certainly generate plenty of attention among the other position coaches in Columbia.