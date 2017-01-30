Menu

VIDEO: David Ortiz's son showing off his basketball skills

Former Boston Red Sox star slugger David Ortiz’s son, D’Angelo, shows off his skills in the low post with a nice reverse layup.

It looks like the 12-year-old Ortiz might have found his true calling, according to his dad’s Instagram post:

