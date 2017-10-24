VIDEO: Deion Sanders' freshman son, Shedeur, breaks out with 6-TD game

When Deion Sanders agreed to become the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian, it was widely believed that he was doing so specifically so he could play a hands-on role in the development of his sons, Shiloh and Shedeur.

Months later Shiloh has transferred out of the school, but the development of Shedeur may be going even better than the Sanders family hoped.

In Trinity Christian’s most recent varsity contest, Shedeur, a freshman, passed for six touchdowns as Trinity Christian rolled to a 48-0 victory against Prince of Peace.

Sanders’ six-touchdown performance, which you can catch above, came in his team’s fifth victory of the season. With just one loss, Trinity Christian is already shaping up as a prospective TAPPS contender.

Much of that has to do with Sanders, who has yet to appear overwhelmed by any situation. He’s never looked more comfortable than he did against Prince of Peace, using time in the pocket to surgically pick apart the defense.

No, Prince of Peace isn’t a top-level Texas prep football program, but that isn’t the point. Shedeur Sanders is a freshman. He’s not even 15 yet, but still accounted for 42 of his team’s 48 points.

Shedeur Sanders is JUST A FRESHMAN! Full highlights from BIG WIN: https://t.co/29Z7D3uRd9 pic.twitter.com/rCYAyGdb92 — Overtime (@overtime) October 21, 2017

More of that, and Shedeur Sanders will be more than a good Texas story. He’ll be one of the best young quarterback stories in the nation. Time will tell.