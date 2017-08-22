VIDEO: Devonte Lee produces early run of the season contender with hurdle, bulldozer of defender

It’s early, but that doesn’t mean Devonte Lee’s run against Casady High won’t be the carry of the year.

OKC John Marshall's Devonte Lee (@tae751) is a GROWN MAN. pic.twitter.com/PNToqprM70 — Joe Buettner (@Joe_Buettner) August 21, 2017

Lee, a unranked star running back for John Marshall (Okla.) High, holds scholarship offers from a few mid-major programs and a handful of FCS teams. He may earn plenty more after coaches see what he did in his team’s season opener on a single rush in a preseason scrimmage. After being handed the ball, Marshall took off for the right flank, where he was eventually met by a defensive back.

No sweat. Lee just vaulted above his would-be tackler then took off down the sideline where he went on to completely flatten another defender. The play showcased both Lee’s remarkable athleticism and strength, both of which make him the talent he is.

Need more proof? Check out Lee’s complete highlights from the game below.

No, Lee’s run didn’t count on any official record because the game was a scrimmage, but it was still an early jaw-dropper, and one Lee, his teammates or Casady will forget anytime soon.