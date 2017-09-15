VIDEO: Did Texas kicker Jonathan Figueroa deliver the greatest onside kick of all time?

Onside kicks are usually pretty formulaic: The kicker lines up, approaches and delivers a boot along the ground to one side or the other. Occasionally they have the audacity to try a 10-yard kick straight ahead.

What they don’t do is attempt a spot-perfect pooch kick toward sideline. At least until Jonathan Figueroa came along and changed the game.

Figueroa is a junior at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (Texas), where he’s a 5-foot-9, 165-pound kicker. He also has an insane amount of accuracy, as he proved during his squad’s 31-24 victory against Harlingen South in week two.

That’s truly something. Figueroa not only gets the ball 10 yards downfield, he places it in the one pocket where Harlingen South had no members of their hands team, and he does it with enough loft to buy his own teammates a chance to get downfield and receive it.

Yes, the kick counted, and yes, it was among the best special teams plays of the early season. Figueroa may not be the first kicker to attempt a coffin corner-style pooch kick off on an onsides kick, but his was a truly remarkable attempt, particularly for a high schooler.