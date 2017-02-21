VIDEO: Displaced Mich. hockey team plays 'home' game at famed Joe Louis Arena

After a coolant leak under the building forced a Michigan hockey rink to close in October, the high school team that called it home was forced to look for other accommodations.

On Monday, the Berkley (Mich.) boys hockey team’s misfortune became a dream come true as it “hosted” Troy at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

As Detroit’s WXYZ explains, the trip to the home of the NHL’s Red Wings has been a circuitous one.

“Once we got the notification that our rink was closed, it took everybody by shock,” the head of the Berkley hockey association, Dan Radomski, told WXYZ. “It was a bummer I mean that was the first rink I had ever played at, I grew up playing there,” Berkley captain Kevin Jurvis said.

Rather than cancel the season when the bad news came out, Radomski got to work, lining up five different rinks to host games and 12 more for practices. While looking for facilities in metro Detroit, he thought he’d give one of the country’s most famed stadiums a shot.

On Monday, with the Red Wings on the road the day before and off that night, the arena named for the famous heavyweight champion boxer was Berkley’s for the day.

“This was a group effort by everybody here at the organization,” Red Wings director of community relations Kevin Brown told WXYZ. “We’re committed as a club to make sure that kids if they want to play hockey have the opportunity and it was the right thing to do.” “When they offered us the opportunity to play a home game here, we were ecstatic,” Radomski said. “It’s really a testament to (late Red Wings owner) Mr. (Mike) Ilitch and what he instilled in this organization.”

There was a true home-game feel, with a concession stand open and all. It’s been an up-and-down year for the Bears, who haven’t been able to play a true home game.

The home of the 11-time Stanley Cup champions did just fine.