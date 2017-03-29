VIDEO: Duke signees at McDonald's All American Game attempt to spell Coach K's name

CHICAGO – Come Wednesday night, Pace Academy (Atlanta) forward Wendell Carter Jr. and Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. will suit up in the McDonald’s All American Game at the United Center showing off their exceptional hardwood abilities.

What fans won’t get to see is their book smarts.

Both Trent and Carter excel in the classroom and that fact prompted us to stage an impromptu spelling bee during their downtime in Chicago.

Piece of cake, right?

After all, the one word they have to spell out is the last name of their future head coach at Duke.

