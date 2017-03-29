VIDEO: Duke signee Wendell Carter Jr. shows off his acting chops

CHICAGO – Wendell Carter Jr. doesn’t have the unsaid “gotta make it to the NBA” panic most five-star players his age possess.

Why?

Carter’s got options; whether it’s using his book smarts (3.8 GPA) or his acting skills.

Wait, what?

“Oh yeah, I think I’ve got a future in acting for sure,” said Carter, a forward at Pace Academy (Atlanta) who will suit up for the East in the McDonald’s All American Game tonight at the United Center. “Most people don’t know about my skills, but I acted in my school play last year and I’m planning to do it again this year. I’ve got skills now!”

Admit it, you’re not fully buying Carter as the next Denzel Washington.

Well, in order to help win over the skeptics we had Carter, a Duke signee, act out three scenes.

Here’s how he did.

