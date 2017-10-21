VIDEO: East Forsyth (N.C.) redefines 'tip drill' on incredible pick six

Sometimes, you go to a football game and something resembling a volleyball match breaks out.

That appeared to be the case on this play by East Forsyth (Kernersville, N.C.) Friday night. In a game tied at 7-7, East Forsyth had the Ronald Reagan (Pfafftown, N.C.) offense pinned deep in its own territory.

That’s when junior cornerback Khalil Baker put some serious velocity on his pass breakup. Classmate Ronald Jackson Jr. was the lucky recipient of the well-directed spike, and he did the rest on his way into the end zone.

STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING & WATCH THIS TOUCHDOWN, RIGHT NOW: @EFHS_Football…more highlights tonight after #WXII 12 news at 11 PM pic.twitter.com/GPx21akc5l — Brian Formica (@BrianFormica) October 21, 2017

Jackson’s interception return for a touchdown and the ensuing extra point put East Forsyth up 14-7 in what turned out to be a 59-33 victory.

From this angle, there is little doubt that the perfectly redirected tip helped set the tone for the Eagles’ victory.