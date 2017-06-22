VIDEO: Four-star WR Elijah Moore blows through DB, snags one-handed touchdown grab

You don’t see this every day.

Elijah Moore, a four-star receiver from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), runs right through the defensive back en route to an easy touchdown at the NGA 7v7 Nationals last weekend at IMG Academy.

To top it off, Moore, who was plays for the Florida Fire, easily reeled in the pass with one hand.

Moore confirmed to USA TODAY High School Sports that he was indeed the player in the video.

As of now, Moore is ranked the nation’s 34th-best wide receiver by 247Sports, and he holds 33 offers from the likes of Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, and others.