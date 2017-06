Zion Harmon is coming off a gold medal with USA Basketball’s U16 National Team at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship for Men in Argentina.

The eighth-grader was the youngest player ever invited to the U16 training camp, let alone to make the roster.

Last weekend, Harmon — from Bowling Green, Ky. — was back stateside at the NEO Elite Camp.

Courtesy of BallIsLife.com, here are highlights with Harmon showing the reason that many consider him the top player in the Class of 2021.