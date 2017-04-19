Video emerges showing fight between top recruit Tre Smith and Tony Gray at Under Armour event

Apparently the conflict that emerges when top recruits compete against and alongside each other at the annual all-star games can spill over, as it did with the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2017 and another star during the week leading up to an Under Armour event.

Trey Smith delivering ass whoopings left and right. pic.twitter.com/Qq6FddtSy2 — VolBlood (@VolBlood) April 16, 2017

The video you see above shows Trey Smith, now enrolled and training at Tennessee, absolutely slugging Tony Gray, a fellow offensive lineman who later signed with Ole Miss. The argument that preceded Smith’s series of blows to Gray’s ahead allegedly focused on a pair of headphones — Beats, to be specific — as the muffled NSFW background audio makes clear.

What isn’t so clear is which Under Armour-backed event the video emerged from. Some outlets claim the skirmish occurred during the buildup to the Under Armour All-American Game in January, while at least one outlet claimed Tennessee officials were unconcerned by the footage because they believe it is two years old and was captured at an unspecified Under Armour Camp.

What we’ll have to see now is whether Smith and Gray have the incident chase after them now that they’re on to compete at the collegiate level. One quirk of modern millenial society: Despite the fight, Smith and Gray follow each other on Twitter.