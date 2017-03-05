VIDEO: Ethan Thompson with 360 as Bishop Montgomery win Open Division

Ethan Thompson was ON ONE! Seals Bishop Montgomery's CIF-SS championship win VS Mater Dei with a 360! FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/zX1r52dhXm pic.twitter.com/orXez45IZb — BallerVisions (@BallerVisions) March 5, 2017

No. 9 Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) won the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship Saturday night with a 70-55 victory against No. 11 Mater Dei (Santa Ana).

Montgomery (27-2) trailed 51-48 during the fourth quarter, but tied the score on three free throws by Oregon State signee Ethan Thompson. He then tore the house down with a dunk on Mater Dei’s 7-2 Bol Bol for a 53-48 advantage.

The lead grew to 62-51 on a pair of three-pointers and a three-point play by David Singleton.

Thompson, who scored 23, finished the game with a 360 dunk as seen above. Singleton had 21.

“We played with a lot of heart,” Bishop Montgomery coach Doug Mitchell told The Los Angeles Times. “We hit a cold spell where we couldn’t get any shots to go down, but the guys kept playing through it.”

Pairings for the State Open Division Southern Regionals come out Sunday and Montgomery will be the No. 1 seed.