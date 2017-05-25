VIDEO: Ex-Hamilton (Ariz.) football coach Steve Belles opens up about hazing scandal and takes responsibility

Steve Belles, for the first time in decades, will spend Friday nights away from the football field after the former Chandler Hamilton High School coach was ‘reassigned’ in the wake of a hazing scandal that has grown into a criminal investigation.

Belles, who’s won five state championships at Hamilton since 2006, sat down with Sports360AZ host Brad Cesmat on Wednesday for the first full-length interview he’s offered since his suspension.

Belles told Cesmat that, as the team’s head coach, he was ultimately responsible for what took place among his players, but also said the actions of a few kids shouldn’t color the whole program.

