VIDEO: Ex-NFL RB Brandon Bennett now a head coach in native South Carolina

Former NFL running back Brandon Bennett was introduced on Thursday as the new head football coach at St. Joseph’s Catholic School (Greenville, S.C.).

The Riverside (Greer, S.C.) alum went on to be a four-year starter for the University of South Carolina before graduating in 1995. Bennett then went on to an 11-year NFL career that included playing time from 1998 through 2003 with the Cincinnati Bengals as well as brief stints with the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers. He finished his pro career with 1,144 rushing yards.

The third-leading rusher in Gamecocks history, Bennett was inducted into the USC Hall of Fame in 2004 and honored as an SEC Legend in 2011.

According to FOX Carolina, Bennett was previously employed as the Director of Intramural Sports at Southside Christian School (Simpsonville, N.C.). He also started his own business called 36~Elite, where he has combined his “compassion for athletics and fitness and his desire to help others be the best they can be.”

Bennett takes over a program that was 8-13 the past two seasons under Dan Navarro.