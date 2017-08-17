VIDEO: Excuses are performance poison

YSPN360.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

Ever had a coach or teammate tell you, “It is what it is”? Sure you have. Did you accept that with a shrug and move on? Did you pick that low-hanging fruit?

Don’t fall for it. That fruit is poison.

In this first installment of a five-part video exclusive from YSPN360.com, Performance Coach Tim Dixon explains a healthier and more productive way of dealing with forces that feel out of your control. There’s a simple switch you can flip in your brain, and the sooner you learn how to flip it, the sooner you’ll see that “it” isn’t “what it is.” It’s what you make it!

