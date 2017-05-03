VIDEO: Faith Spry crashes into fence chasing after HR, with hilarious effect

Faith Spry is an outfielder for Spring Valley (W. Va.), where she earned a spot on the varsity squad as a freshman. Given that she’s a freshman, Spry still has some learning to do. Among the early lessons? Never lose sight of the fence!

That’s Spry racing back for a deep fly ball and, well, let’s just say she didn’t make a spectacular catch. What she did do was prove that she never gives up on the ball, which is one important maxim to use in action every day.

Now, if she can just keep track of those fences, Spry will really be in business.

The best part of Spry’s less than stellar “highlight”? Her reaction with teammates afterward, when she popped up, exchanged a few high fives and chuckled about the very physical reminder she got of the importance of spacial awareness.