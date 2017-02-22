VIDEO: Family affair for five brothers who all play for same Minnesota hockey team

For Brainerd hockey family, it's nice to finally have all five boys on the same team https://t.co/7QOyrc5cJv — KSTP (@KSTP) February 22, 2017

Brothers and hockey go hand in hand, whether it be the Hansons of “Slap Shot” fame, the Sedin twins or, going way back, Maurice and Henri Richard.

In hockey-mad Minnesota, one crew of siblings has taken it to a whole new level.

How about five brothers on one team?

With a quintet of sons playing for Brainerd (Minn.), Lee and Michelle Andres are parents living the reality of watching a handful of their kids in the same uniform. Mitchell is the oldest, a senior captain. Then there’s Gavin, Riley and Wyatt – three sophomore triplets – followed by Westin, a freshman.

Two years after Mitchell was born came the triplets. A year later, Westin arrived. That’s five boys in three years.

They have their own backyard rink, as well as their own in-house skate sharpener to save on the $50 a week it would cost.

“To have five at one time is really crazy,” Brainerd head coach Dave Aus told KSTP-TV. He says “unique” just doesn’t describe it. “There have been times where we’ve killed penalties, and four of them have been on the ice,” he said. “In fact, it just happened again the other night.”

And Brainerd (15-9-2) is still rolling. Tuesday night, the Warriors won a Section 8AA quarterfinal tournament game over Bemidji in overtime, 5-4.

There will be at least one more chance for the parents to see all of their sons suit up together.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the season,” Michelle Andres told KSTP. “We haven’t missed any games. We just try to be around as much as we can because we know this is our last year.” Added Lee Andres: “I think there is more emotion as you go on through the season. You realize, this is it.”

A quarter of the Brainerd boys ice hockey team lives under the same roof. In the Central Minnesota city, the Andres family is surely a giant.