Father Ryan’s Jackson Byrd scored his fourth touchdown of the night on a 23-yard run off a fake field goal with no time remaining to beat Ravenwood 34-31.

“Last year, we ran that against (Pope John Paul II) in the same spot and we didn’t get it,” Byrd said. “We practice it at least once a week.”

Father Ryan improved to 3-3 for the season in the biggest win of the season for coach Brian Rector, who led Ravenwood to a Class 5A state championship in 2005.

Read full story…