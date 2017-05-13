VIDEO: Female JV baseball pitcher in Wash. allowed 0 earned runs in 21-plus innings

We recently highlighted the story of Thea Hanscomb, the only girl playing varsity baseball in Massachusetts.

On the other side of the country, in Washington, there is a girl making her case to join the varsity team next year.

Emily Tsujikawa just finished her sophomore year as a member of the Redmond (Wash.) junior varsity baseball team. In the video above, you see Tsujikawa toying with an opposing lineup during a one-hit, complete-game shutout.

The above performance was part of a larger tapestry for a stellar season on the mound for Tsujikawa. She finished the year for the 15-3 Mustangs JV without allowing a single earned run over 21 1/3 innings. Tsujikawa was 2-0 with a save in eight appearances, striking out 12 while yielding just 12 hits and walking five and allowing just one unearned run over 21-plus innings.

An additional tip o’ the cap to Darek Khabani and Duncan Warriner, who had stellar years on the mound in their own right for the Redmond JV team.

It was Tsujikawaka’s pitching line, though, that stood out in a league of its own.