VIDEO: Fight breaks out between Calif. football teams at passing tournament

A fight broke out between two Southern Calif. teams after a day-long passing camp over the weekend.

The football tournament at Paloma Valley (Menifee, Calif.) ended with a celebration that got out of hand and turned into a melee, according video obtained by KABC-TV.

A game between players from Hillcrest (Riverside, Calif.) and Corona high schools got chippy when a player from Corona made a touchdown catch over the head of a Hillcrest defender.

“The kid from Corona High School ended up throwing the ball at his back as he was walking away and did this little pompous celebratory dance,” Shannon Harris, who took the video from the stands, told KABC.

She told KABC the player from Hillcrest took exception to the Corona player’s actions and began kicking the opposing school’s equipment. That was when Corona players retaliated.

“Then, all of the sudden, it was this whole team against this whole team and just a big circle of people punching,” Harris told KABC. “They started name-calling and yelling at each other.”

Harris said adults were involved in the brawl as well.

“Coaches were trying to pull everybody off and out of the fight, but they were also arguing with each other over the play,” she said.

Both Alvord and the Corona-Norco unified school districts told KABC they were looking into the matter, and Riverside County sheriff’s officials said they responded to the scene. No arrests were made.