VIDEO: Fight breaks out between players, students at Texas basketball game

The Katy (Texas) Independent School District is taking disciplinary action after Friday’s brawl between players and students in the waning moments of the school’s boys basketball game against neighboring Tompkins (Katy), according to the Houston Chronicle.

The fight was caught on video by Stacey Nolen, a parent who has a child at another school in town.

“Benches were clearing,” Nolen told KPRC Click2Houston. “Everybody was running. It was probably 20-25 seconds of pandemonium. … As a parent, you don’t want to be around that. Not at all. I don’t want to be around anything like that. It’s unfortunate.”

Tompkins won the game, 73-51.

Nolen told KPRC that despite the game being a blowout with only seconds left to go, the fight broke out between players and students after heckling and even name-calling. He told the Houston Chronicle that Tompkins students wore cutoff shorts, sleeveless tank tops and cowboy hats to the game to mock students from Katy.

When there were 30 seconds left on the clock, a foul occurred, Nolen told the Chronicle. At that point students ran out of the stands, and players and other students started throwing punches.

While no parents or coaches were involved in the fight, it was a different story among some students and players.

“I’ve never been to a cage fighting, but it almost felt like it seemed like cage fighting,” Nolen told KPRC. “In a sense, if you have so many people pulling in so many different ways.”

Katy ISD handed down multiple suspensions stemming from the brawl, according to Jim Hicks of 1520AM in Houston.

