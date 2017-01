Khavon Moore, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2018, picked a good time to set the school scoring record at Westside High in Macon (Ga.) with an Ohio State coach in the stands.

The 6-8 Moore went for 53 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in a 104-58 victory against Kendrick (Columbus). A small forward, he is ranked as the No. 7 player in the ESPN60.