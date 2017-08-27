USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Five-star Micah Parsons shows why he's a beast on defense and offense, too

Five-star prospect Micah Parsons is ranked as the No. 1 weak-side defensive end in the Class of 2018 and the No. 5 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Parsons, a former Penn State pledge, showed why and also showed versatility as he plays offense and defense in high school.

Defensively, he was a big part of why Harrisburg (Pa.) kept defending state champion Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) scoreless for three quarters.

Offensively, he had four carries for 35 yards and a 22-yard touchdown in which he basically came out of the pile and kept plowing to the end zone.

