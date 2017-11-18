VIDEO: Five-star WR Justyn Ross makes a must-see TD catch

One doesn’t become the top-ranked player in his state by accident. That is the position Central (Phenix City, Ala.) wide receiver Justyn Ross finds himself in.

His top five list of schools includes heavy hitters like Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Florida State.

This catch he made during Friday night’s Class 7A state quarterfinal against Lee (Montgomery) is but one piece of evidence as to why he is one of the country’s most sought after pass catchers.

Hey @SportsCenter, my man @_Jross5 says 👋 to the #SCtop10. @OBJ_3 would be proud of this one! @CHSREDDEVILS WR #5 is the top recruit in the state of Alabama. Best thing you saw today @notthefakeSVP? @ESPN Also, that's his 3rd TD grab…in the first half 👀 pic.twitter.com/tyjG0PlzVY — Brendan Robertson (@BrendanWRBL) November 18, 2017

Yup, that’s a one-handed TD grab, and without the benefit of cradling the ball to his shoulder pad. And as WRBL’s Brendan Robertson says, that was also Ross’ third touchdown of the half in a 42-14 victory. The Red Devils (11-0) move into the 7A semifinals to face McGill-Toolen.

And Ross’ snag was the exclamation point. Let’s see it one more time.

What a catch, indeed.