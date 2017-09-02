VIDEO: Fla. seventh-grader dunks in his school uniform with NBA rookie John Collins looking on

John Collins could go down as one of the steals of the NBA Draft. A former standout at Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, Fla.), Collins went on to a solid two-year run at Wake Forest before he was taken with the 19th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in June.

This week, Collins was back in South Florida, getting in some training before heading to NBA camp. On Friday, he stopped by the Sacred Heart School in Lake Worth, Fla., to speak to students about his experience.

One middle schooler in particular stole the show.

Watch the video from Hoop Diamonds below where, at the 2:10 mark, seventh-grader Nate Sasser shows that he has some early ups – all while wearing his school uniform.

Right after a talk where Collins talked about not being a highly-touted prospect, Sasser throws down the lefty slam that could have him on recruiting radars at an early age.

And as kids tend to do here in 2017, he has no problem plugging his Instagram both before and after the dunk.

Following a little dance session, Collins then throws down the between-the-legs dunk to the cheers of the kids, allowing both the kids in attendance and viewers to remember that it is a long way to the top.