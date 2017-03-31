VIDEO: Florida middle schooler with no arms Jamarion Styles hits buzzer-beating three

When it comes to inspiring stories of determination, few will ever be able to compete with Jamarion Styles, particularly after what he accomplished Wednesday night.

Per Twitter user Spencer Vogel, the video you see above comes from Eagle’s Landing Middle School in Boca Raton, where Jamarion Styles is an up-and-coming baller. There’s just one catch: He doesn’t have any arms.

That’s not an exaggeration. Styles was born with a rare bacterial infection that led to the loss of his arms. It has apparently yet to slow the teen down, as he proved in the closing seconds of a basketball game when he somehow got up a last ditch effort from behind the three-point arc … and drilled it.

Yes, that’s a young man with no arms connecting on a buzzer-beating basket. It’s truly unbelievable.

Apparently basketball isn’t the only traditionally-arms-focused pastime that Styles has taken up. The Sun-Sentinel recently published footage of the middle schooler drumming thanks to a pair of special 3D printed prosthetic arms.