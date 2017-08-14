VIDEO: Flower Mound Marcus (Texas) LB Marcel Brooks leaps over a Lexus

Remember when Kobe Bryant filmed a commercial that included him leaping over a car? Sure you do. It turns out that footage was photoshopped (impressively, but still staged).

This highlight from Dallas-area linebacker Marcel Brooks? It’s legit.

Jump over the car challenge😂 pic.twitter.com/NAFmNOrvRv — free sniper 5 (@MarcelBrooks_5) August 10, 2017

As first dug up by the Dallas Morning News, Brooks, a star linebacker for Marcus High in Flower Mound, Texas, gave himself a running start and then vaulted directly above the tallest part of a Lexus sedan.

A rising junior at Marcus, Brooks is considered one of the top five outside linebacker prospects in the Class of 2019 and a top-10 overall prospect in the state of Texas. It’s not hard to see why given the athleticism he shows off on this highlight.

Who knows if Brooks will try to do something to top his automotive leap. Not that he needs to. It seems a stretch to even imagine someone doing something more physically impressive than Brooks’ leap.