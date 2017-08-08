Former NBA champ Robert Horry punched a heckler at son's 3-on-3 hoops tourney

Robert Horry is most famous for his shots late in playoff games, but he connected on an even more forceful one during a weekend youth basketball tournament.

Horry, who won six NBA titles with the Lakers, Rockers and Spurs, was upset with a man who heckled his son’s three-on-three team multiple times. After telling the man he wasn’t thrilled, Horry absorbed a punch before striking back, apparently landing a long-armed blow as the recipient was sent reeling backward.

The man nicknamed “Big Shot Rob,” wasn’t arrested for the attack, so its unknown whether he will face any charges. It’s also unknown precisely what the man said to set Horry off, and whether it was directed at the former NBA star or his children, though Horry did address the situation when confronted about it by TMZ:

“The guy was trash talking the whole game. He shoved me. Where I’m from, you protect yourself.”

Whether or not Horry was simply protecting himself remains to be determined. Either way, it wasn’t a good look in public.