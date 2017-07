Drew Maddux once starred in the SEC, averaging 13.7 points over his four-year career at Vanderbilt.

On Thursday, he did this, which is arguably more impressive than anything he did at Vandy.

Shot of the Day…Full-Court…One Bounce…over 120 Girls…At Nike Basketball Camp! #BUCKETS pic.twitter.com/zzveMCnT53 — Drew Maddux (@DrewMaddux) July 20, 2017

We kid, of course, but that was sensational, as evidenced by the bevy of screaming girls basketball players.

Maddux is currently the boys basketball coach at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville.