VIDEO: Four-star LSU PG signee Javonte Smart scores 64 points to honor late father

Chris Paul’s “grandfather game” has become part of his legend and the pantheon of great high school basketball performances. As a high school senior in 2002, Paul scored 61 points to honor his late grandfather, notching a point for each year of his grandfather’s life.

On Friday, four-star LSU point guard signee Javonte Smart did Paul one better, honoring his late father with a 64-point explosion against Little Elm (Texas) for Scotlandville Magnet School at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest. That’s a full 22 points more than Smith was shooting for to honor his father the same way Paul had his grandfather.

“Today was my dad’s birthday,” Smart told Ballislife. “I was planning on getting 42 points because today he was turning 42 years old. He died when I was 7. I give it all to him.”

Smart’s 64 points were more than three times the combined points scored by all his teammates, the 85-77 victory, They also speak to his offensive explosiveness and his ability to create a wide panoply of different shots off different looks to adapt to what the defense gives him.

On one day, that was enough for Smart to play as his best self, in what is sure to be one of the performances of the year.