VIDEO: Four-star Oregon commit Tre'Shaun Harrison amazes on TD catch and run

Sometimes, it is the plays that look the most innocuous at the start that eventually leave you shaking your head.

Garfield (Seattle, Wash.) four-star wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison provided one such moment during Friday night’s Class 3A state quarterfinal matchup vs. Eastside Catholic. The Oregon commit made a massive play when his team needed it the most.

The announcers’ disbelieving reaction to Harrison’s tumble-dry run after the catch is oddly appropriate. After avoiding one tackle and seemingly being wrapped up several times, Harrison somehow escapes the grasp of Eastside defenders to scoot into the end zone.

After winning their first state playoff game since 1977 last week, the Bulldogs (7-5) did themselves one better Friday night, defeating top-seeded Eastside Catholic in double-overtime, 13-10.

Harrison’s TD was his team’s only one of the game. And oh, how sweet it was.