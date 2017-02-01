VIDEO: Four-star TE Josh Falo commits to USC in incredible Haka dance clip

The Haka is a traditional war dance of the Maori people of New Zealand. And while the New Zealand men’s rugby team may have brought the Haka into the consciousness of the sports public, it’s varied uses really never get old.

With the help of Bleacher Report, four-star tight end Josh Falo out of Inderkum (Sacramento, Calif.) didn’t sit at a table with a few hats in front of him to announce his commitment. Instead, as you see above, he chose his destination from one of the many Haka dancers.

And the University of Southern California is the choice.

Falo is ranked as the No. 4 tight end in the country and the No. 19 player in California according to the 247Sports Composite. As you can see from the number of dancers, Falo had his fair share of options.

If Falo’s college career is even a fraction as entertaining as his commitment video, Trojan fans are in for a treat.

Here are highlights from his senior year – Haka not included.