VIDEO: Freshman WR pulls down wild one-handed, full flip catch in backyard

What do receivers do when they’re hanging around at home? If they’re anything like Christian Lett, they spend a lot of time jumping around, occasionally with a football involved.

That’s Lett in the video above, receiving a pass from a fellow Jonesboro freshman named Antonio. It’s a pretty remarkable feat of athleticism, and one which makes one wonder how long it will be before he’s breaking through at the varsity level.

Certainly Lett can do more than just flip in the backyard, too. The former Eddie White Academy middle school star turned in a handful of key plays in the team’s middle school title game victory against Rex Mill Middle School.

He hasn’t had the chance to do the same at the high school level yet, but with athleticism like he has, it’s likely more a matter of time than if Lett gets a chance to break through.