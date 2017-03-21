VIDEO: Freshman's buzzer-beater lifts Franklin (N.J.) girls hoops to Tournament of Champions title

KEONA SCHENK BEATS THE BUZZER!!!! FRANKLIN TOPS MANASQUAN 50-48 to win the TOC TITLE…WOW…WATCH!!! pic.twitter.com/BLOUe5URjB — Chris Rotolo (@rote7123) March 21, 2017

TRENTON, N.J. – The most amazing thing about the postseason run the Franklin (Somerset, N.J.) girls basketball team has enjoyed is that this is a club that was barely on the radar when the season began, a young and inexperienced squad comprised mostly of underclassmen, featuring just one senior in its regular rotation. So perhaps it’s only fitting that the biggest shot of the year – and the program’s history – came out of the hands of a freshman.

Rookie Kennady Schenck began the game on the bench but finished it by sinking a baseline shot from the left side at the buzzer Monday night as Franklin capped its magical run by claiming the program’s first-ever overall state title, winning the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions by knocking off powerhouse Manasquan 50-48 at Sun National Bank Center.

Tied 48-48 after Manasquan’s Faith Masonius underhanded one in with 1:04 remaining, Franklin dribbled down the court, eating clock, as sophomore Diamond Miller moved the ball around the perimeter. Franklin called timeout with 13 seconds remaining to draw up the final play, sending it out to Miller, who took a long 3-point shot that bounded off the rim toward Schenck, who scooped it up, turned and floated the game winner.

“Have you ever seen freshmen with the nerves that these girls have?” said Franklin coach Audrey Taylor, who also counts Kennady’s sister, Keona, among the ninth graders in the team’s lineup. “They don’t carry any nerves with them, whatsoever, and that’s amazing to me. So for her to do that and turn around with everybody literally screaming everything we had, ‘Shoot!’ and she turned around and did just that.”

“What was going through my mind was that I had to turn around and make a hard decision – either shoot or pass,” Kennady Schenck said. “I decided to shoot and when it went off my hand, I knew it was going in.”

While it took poise beyond their years to close out Monday’s victory, the game certainly didn’t start that way for Franklin, which was noticeably nervous as the game got started, committing seven first-quarter turnovers, mostly of the unforced variety. Still, despite trailing by 10 points after one quarter, the feisty Somerset squad wasn’t about to pack it in, not even against a team making its fourth straight appearance in the TOC final.

Franklin began the second quarter on a 12-2 run to tie it at 19-19, as Miller went to work, tallying 10 of those points, including a pair from beyond the arc, and even after Manasquan came out of the ensuing timeout by reeling off nine of the game’s next 11 points, it was clean Franklin was in it for the long haul.

“Overall, we started out with a little bit of nerves,” Taylor said. “Once we settled in and had a constant reminder from myself and the rest of the coaching staff that we got here as a team, we were moving the ball, everybody touched it, everybody believes that the next person is going to make the right decision. Once we got into the flow of that – and rebounded the ball, because that was another thing that was plaguing us – we started to settle in and I could see it on their faces that we were believing it.”

“Once things start going our way, we tend to believe that we’re the best team,” Miller said. “And we are the best team in the state. So once we start believing, we just start to go.”

The second half was a slugfest. Manasquan started with a bucket from Stella Clark, who finished with a team-high 17 points, but Franklin got the next nine, including a big 3 pointer from Schenck and a basket from senior Monique Davis-Campbell that gave Franklin its first lead of the game, 32-30 with 2:32 remaining in the third period.

Franklin carried a 36-35 advantage into the fourth quarter, but the lead exchanged hands several times, with neither team leading by more than four points.

Manasquan enjoyed its last lead with 3:38 left after a Clark basket, but Camille Gray’s three-point play with 2:19 left put Franklin up 46-44. A pair of Dara Mabrey free throws then tied it, and a Miller bucket on a hook shot made it 48-46 Franklin with 1:31 left, setting up Masonius’ game-tying shot and then Schenck’s heroics.

As it has been all year, defense was at the forefront once again for Franklin, as its constant pressure on the shooters frustrated Manasquan at times, even leading to its superstar, Mabrey, suffering through a 6-for-24 day from the field, including 1-for-10 from 3-point range.

“Our game plan for every team we played throughout the state tournament was to not leave a shot open, make sure you contest the shot,” Taylor said. “It’s hard to make a shot with hands in your face compared to being wide open, so that was really our goal to make sure of that. They got a few open shots here and there, but lucky for us they didn’t necessarily drop. Defensively, it was about trying to switch up some things so they didn’t get set and constantly know they were going to continue that flow. So that’s why we switched up defenses, just to kind of shake things up and make other people shoot.”

