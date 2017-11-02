Fresno Christian football captains introduced themselves to California School for the Deaf using sign language

Prepare to witness the coolest highlight of the year, even though it involves no game action whatsoever.

VERY COOL 🎥‼️ Fresno Christian played California School for the Deaf last night and the captains introduced themselves via sign language. pic.twitter.com/yaXwebdvyw — Deaf QB Coach Bryden (@DeafQBCoach) October 28, 2017

During a recent game between Fresno Christian (Calif.) and the California School for the Deaf, the two teams got together for the introduction of team captains and the pregame coin toss with the referees. Then, in a surprise to the School for the Deaf, the Fresno Christian seniors introduced themselves using sign language.

One of the two referees (or possibly both, though one gives no sign) also used sign language to conduct the coin toss, with both sides agreeing on the heads and tails again without any verbalization.

Fresno Christian eventually emerged victorious, 49-28, though that was hardly the key talking point — or signing point, as the case may be. That was all about the cooperation and sense of camaraderie between the two teams, as well it should be.