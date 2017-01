Trevon Duval with the double-clutch layup

Duval blasts through the defense for a throw-down

Duval and Silvio de Sousa, as Duval gets the ball to de Sousa for the easy two-handed flush

Duval and Keyontae Johnson, as Duval with the flip to Johnson, who nearly catches the poster

Emmitt Williams swats the ball away with ease

Johnson gets behind the defense for backbreaking slam dunk

de Sousa with the massive block and staredown