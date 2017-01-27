VIDEO: Future Ohio State basketball players battle to the buzzer

Kaleb Wesson, a 6-9 senior center from Westerville South in Ohio, and Dane Goodwin, a 6-4 junior shooting guard from Upper Arlington, are both heading to Ohio State. Their two high school teams played Tuesday and the two future Buckeyes put on a show.

Goodwin and Upper Arlington won the game 68-67 on a buzzer beater from sophomore Max Martz.

Wesson had 49 ohs his team’s 67 points. He was 15-for-19 from the field and 18-for-19 from the free throw. He had 49 of his team’s 67 points and 35 of its 37 points in the second half.

Goodwin had 35 points and made eight three-pointers.