VIDEO: Glynn Academy (Ga.) uses 'The Worm' in ridiculous attempt to draw Benedictine (Ga.) offsides

Here’s something you don’t see every day … or perhaps ever on the football field.

During a season-opening matchup in Brunswick, Ga. between Glynn Academy and Benedictine, the homestanding Glynn Red Terrors attempted one of the most bizarre trick plays of all time on a fourth-and-short, sending senior offensive lineman Joshua Anderson wriggling along the line of scrimmage, quite literally.

Before the snap, Anderson went into pre-snap motion and then dropped to the ground, snapping himself up and down using the dance technique known as ‘The Worm.’

WORST FOOTBALL PLAY OF ALL TIME. Glynn Academy tries to pull Benedictine offsides by doing the worm….see for yourself. @WJCLNews pic.twitter.com/cU97qcQbmk — Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) August 19, 2017

The stunt was an elaborate attempt to draw Brunswick offside, but it didn’t work. Instead, Anderson eventually got up and Glynn was forced to trot off its offensive unit at the last moment in favor of the punt team.

No, ‘The Worm’ play, as it will officially be known from here out in history, wasn’t successful. That doesn’t mean that Glynn Academy won’t try to employ it again later this year when it has a chance to take advantage of a third or fourth-and-short situation.

After all, it only takes one defensive lineman to jump to make Glynn coach Rocky Hidalgo look like a genius.