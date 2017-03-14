VIDEO: Gonzaga (D.C.) star Chris Lykes throws down insane off-the-backboard self-assisted slam

PG Chris Lykes went to his bag of tricks today! #MakeEmBelieve A post shared by Stephen Turner (@gonzagapurplehoops) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

Chris Lykes is a transcendent talent as a scoring point guard, and he showed just why during Gonzaga’s run to the Alhamba Catholic Invitational Tournament title.

Given the ball on a fastbreak with just one man to keep in front of, Lykes took the ball in stride, sent a perfect assist to himself off the glass and then flushed home a clean dunk with his right hand. To call it a smooth, ESPN-worthy move is an understatement.

Making the dunk all the more impressive is Lykes’ relatively diminutive stature: The Miami point guard signee is just 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, but he can fly like a much, much bigger man.

That’s a big part of why Lykes is the top-rated player in talent-rich Washington, D.C., and one of the nation’s most highly sought-after guards. If he performs to a level anywhere near his high school level in Coral Gables, Hurricanes fans are in for quite a treat.