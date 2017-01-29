VIDEO: Tennessee high schooler shatters backboard

No. 14 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.) beat Southwest Christian (Ark.) in the nightcap of the 26th annual New Albany (Miss.) Hotbed Classic.

The final was played in two gyms, and that was because of 6-10 Canadian junior center Kaosi Ezeagu.

That was because Ezeagu broke the backboard on dunk late in the third quarter, as captured in the video above from MaxPreps. The game was moved to another gym nearby where it resumed after a delay of three hours and two minutes — and there was another game to come.

Hamilton Heights was leading by 22 points at the time of the delay.

Ezeagu finished with four points and three rebounds, but also was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Game for Hamilton Height.

Kentucky signee Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points for Hamilton Heights.

Here is a closer look at the result: