VIDEO: Harding (Conn.) CF Josh Garcia goes full airborne for remarkable catch

Sometimes you don’t have to win a game to turn in the best play by a mile. Case in point: This diving grab in center field during a Tuesday face off between Fairfield County foes Harding and Staples.

In a game played in Westport, home of Staples, the home team’s Harry Azadian laced a deep shot to center that flew past the Harding outfield, which was playing comparatively shallow.

In a normal game, the ball was struck hard enough that an outfielder likely would have watched it roll to the fence and play to hold the batter to a double. Not Harding centerfielder Josh Garcia, who went racing back for the ball, went airborne, and somehow came down with a serious contender for play of the season in Connecticut.

The grab wasn’t enough to keep Harding in the game — the Staples Wreckers cruised to an eventual 18-5 victory — but it was still the standout play of the game, if not the season. That’s something for Harding to remember and hold on to, even in a loss.