Joy Martins from Hastings High (Houston) hit a buzzer beater to end the third quarter, but it was waved off by the officials.

So … Martins did one better. She hit the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer from halfcourt in a 55-52 victory against Pearland that moved Hastings to 22-5 on the season.

She finished with five points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Here are the two shots: the one that didn’t count and the one that did.