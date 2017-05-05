VIDEO: Hempfield (Pa.) girls lax star Paige Diminick goes behind-the-back for slick goal in close

Girls Lacrosse: @paigedimi trying to make #SCtop10 with this behind the back score. Her 6th goal of night makes it 16-4 @HempLax1 vs L-S pic.twitter.com/ocsdembCyl — John Walk (@JWalkLNP) May 4, 2017

Great lacrosse highlights are like busses. You wait days for one, then all of a sudden two come along right next to each other. When it happens, it’s a reason for rejoicing.

Luckily, Friday is one of those days. Even more luckily, after a terrific boys dodge by Mikey Clinton, we have a fantastic girls goal by Paige Diminick.

With Hempfield facing off against Lampeter-Strasburg, Diminick slathered the icing on a one-sided victory with her team’s 16th goal on a wicked behind-the-back dump in off a loose ball pickup. The goal have Hemphill a 12-goal advantage.

Diminick and her teammates cruised to a victory as the Central Pa. squad races toward the area playoffs before the senior heads on to play at St. Joseph’s in the fall. After a season in which she scored 54 goals, she emerged as the clear leader from the front for a Hempfield program on the rise.

Let’s hope Diminick gets at least one more shot at a glory goal like the one she scored against L-S before her high school career comes to a close.