VIDEO: Here's the 60-yard free kick field goal that sparked Colquitt County's upset of No. 20 Archer in the Ga. playoffs

When traditional power Colquitt County topped then Super 25 No. 20 Archer in a Georgia AAAAAAA quarterfinal, the attention focused on Colquitt kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, for good reason. The junior delivered all 12 of the Packers’ points in a 12-7 upset, making his defense’s stout work stand up.

Buried in the overarching storyline, however, are the details of the kicks, because one of them is truly remarkable: A 60-yard free kick on the final play of the first half. The attempt was made possible when Colquitt used a fair catch to field an Archer punt, and legendary Colquitt coach Rush Propst then trotted Fitzgerald out on the field to boot the ball as far as he could off a tee.

What a call by Rush Propst last night. Here is Ryan Reynolds’ 60 yard free kick at the end of the first half. Was asked about it a lot, so here it is. @CCPackersFball @CCHSPackers pic.twitter.com/9IMBERBUVV — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) November 25, 2017

The attempt sailed right through, as you can see above and below from different angles, and it cut the Archer lead at the time to 7-6.

#SCtop10 worthy. 60 yard field goal (free kick) by 2019 GA’s @ryan_fitz88 of @CCHSPackers 👟🏈🔥 Ryan made 4 FG’s including a 48 yarder to seal the playoff win 12-7. Congrats !!@SpecialTeamsFB @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/mNOtJzQyxr — Coach Brian Jackson (@TeamJacksonKick) November 25, 2017

It’s not every year that someone at any level of football hits a 60-yarder, let alone a high school kicker. Add in the pressure from the state playoffs and Fitzgerald’s kick is even more remarkable.

Will the junior’s strong leg be enough to get the Packers to a state final? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out. Few would have guessed it would be sufficient against a team like Archer. Then again, few would have guessed a high school kicker would nail a 60-yard free kick, either.